SUMTER – Carolyn Wilder Brogdon, 92, widow of John Kirkpatrick Brogdon, died Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Covenant Place.

Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Belton O’Neal Wilder, Sr. and the late Mattie Cubbage Wilder. She was a member of Alice Drive Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Best of Kernersville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, John David Best (Maureen) of Roanoke, Virginia and Rachel Best of Charlotte, North Carolina; a great grandchild, Hartford Best; a niece, Janice Vaughan; and a great niece and her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, O’Neal Wilder; a sister, LaVerne Witherspoon; a nephew, Barry Witherspoon; and a son-in-law, David Best.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Clay Smith officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Place for 11 years of loving and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to Alice Drive Baptist Church, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter, SC 29150 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

