Job fair coming to F.E. DuBose Center September 13

Central Carolina Technical College, Clarendon County Adult Education, the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, and Clarendon County Economic Development are working collaboratively again this year to host a county wide Job Fair on Thursday, September 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at F.E. DuBose Career Center.

“We consider this a community event, and we are excited to host local employers and prospective employees to help them make job connections,” says Director Lisa Justice.

Last year, employment opportunities were made available to over 300 citizens who attended the 4-hour event. Employers were pleasantly surprised at the turnout and positive engagement from the local community. “We are hoping for an even greater response this year,” says Diana Green, program coordinator for Central Carolina Technical College at F.E. DuBose. Attendees will have a chance to meet with potential employers, fill out on-the-spot applications and submit resumes.

Representatives from the following companies and organizations will be on site:

Continental Tire, BCA, Georgia Pacific, McLeod Health, Palmetto Health, S.C. Highway Patrol, S.C. Department of Corrections, Clarendon County Fire Department, Thompson Construction, Powell Valves (Star-Flo), Kelly Services,

Roper Staffing,

Wateree Community Action, Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, SC Works,

Comfort Keepers, SC Vocational Rehabilitation, Pilgrim’s Pride, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Central Carolina Technical College, Clarendon County Adult Education, Troy University

Clarendon County Adult Education and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce will share updates online up until the day of the event.