FINAL: Laurence Manning Football

Laurence Manning trounced Heathwood Hall Thursday night with a final score of 48-0.

Quarterback Tyler June rushed for 66 yards and passed for 31 yards, scoring one touchdown through the air, while Jackson Brunson rushed for 142 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

Jake Erickson rushed for 80 yards, scoring three touchdowns and recording four tackles, and Nate Hawthorne also had four tackles.

Noah Tanner had two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown, and Ian Harris Rushed for a 65 yard touchdown and led the defense with five tackles.

Catch Laurence Manning in action at home next Thursday at 5 p.m. when they play Porter Gaud.