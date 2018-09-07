Clarendon County Think Pink will support Clarendon County Cancer Overcomers

For seven years, Deputy First Class Annett Smith has spearheaded the Think Pink efforts in Clarendon County. Each fall she has hosted a banquet with the Relay for Life held in the spring. All proceeds have historically gone to breast cancer research through a group in Columbia.

Having lost both her mother-in-law and an aunt to breast cancer, this project has been near and dear to her heart for a long time. Recently, she’s been pulled to support other types of cancer as well.

““I have so many close friends with not only breast cancer but all types of cancer,” said Smith. “It’s something I take to heart.”

Now, Think Pink has an opportunity to keep those gathered funds closer to home.

The Clarendon County Cancer Support Group is changing its name to Clarendon County Cancer Overcomers. They have already elected officers and are diligently working toward a 501c non-profit status. With a long list of ways to help Clarendon County cancer patients and caregivers, the Overcomers are short on funds.

In steps Think Pink. With this new path to helping cancer fighters and caregivers, Smith has chosen to become independent from the Columbia group and is working toward her own 501c status. This will allow her to funnel funds she raises to the local Overcomers’ group, as well as other local cancer groups.

“I know people in Clarendon County who cannot get money for gas vouchers to go to treatments or who need help with medications,” said Smith. “I decided we need to take care of home first.”

Her first fundraiser independent of Columbia will be a fashion show and banquet. The 7th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event, sponsored by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 6. The event will be at the Manning Junior High Gymnasium at 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road in Manning.

Tickets for the event are $20 for an individual. However, there are opportunities to purchase gold or platinum tables. Gold tables purchases all 8 seats at a table. Platinum purchases these same 8 seats, but it comes with service to the table, so those seated there who are not cancer survivors do not have to serve themselves. All cancer survivors will be served.

According to Smith, several businesses have purchased tables to donate the tickets to cancer survivors, so they do not have to pay for their own tickets.

Smith is also creating a souvenir book this year, which will cost $10. For those interested in purchasing ad space, the deadline is September 14.

The event’s emcee, Pastor Alfreda Johnson from St. James Holiness Church, has overcome cancer twice. At the event, Karen Hilton-Sanders, known as Lady Kay, will sing gospel, as will Cindy Ward from Sumter. The Gary Green ensemble will perform a variety of music.

Kyla Ann’s Bridal Boutique in Sumter will donate formal wear for the fashion show. From Manning, Cato Fashions, Belladonna’s Boutique and The Children’s Shoppe will donate clothing as well. Some models will wear their own personal clothing.

At this time the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, Manning Police Department, Summerton Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol have become involved in the event. Healthcare providers, home caregivers and hospice representatives will also be in attendance.

Talking Rain from Preston, WA has donated 600 bottles of Sparkling ICE water with the breast cancer logo on them, so each guest will have a bottle.

“The business places and organizations have been so supportive,” said Smith.

Based on past years, Smith expects to give the Overcomers $10,000, which will include money from ticket sales as well as the sales and advertising money from the souvenir book.

In the spring, Think Pink will host another banquet, and funds will be split between the Overcomers, Camp Happy Days and Camp Kemo. She soon hopes to start putting care packages together for those who are going through treatments.

To purchase tickets for the event or to purchase ad space in the souvenir book, contact Smith at 803-435-4414, 803-460-6679 or annett.smith1@gmail.com. She has sold over 450 tickets to date, and a limited number remain available for purchase.

“I like to put things together and see it all happen. But whatever I do, just give God the glory,” said Smith “It’s a blessing. I really enjoy it.”