Summerton man arrested on charges of theft and fraud

Last Updated: September 6, 2018 at 10:34 am

Brian Franklin Anderson, 25, of Summerton, was arrested on August 29 on charges of Financial Transaction Theft and Financial Transaction Fraud by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant states that between August 7 and August 8, Anderson reportedly took a victim’s debit card without consent and made five withdrawals totaling $236.50 at various locations in the City/County of Sumter.