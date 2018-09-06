CCGOP slated to meet September 13
by Submitted via Facebook | September 6, 2018 4:11 pm
Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church
2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261)
Manning, SC 29102
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Supper at 6:30 pm Served by the ladies of the church, donations
accepted.
Speakers at 7:00 pm
Richard Eckstrom, Comptroller General of South Carolina
Gerhard Gressmann, Candidate for the US Sixth Congressional
District
Stephanie Rawlinson, Pee Dee Victory Office Director
Everyone is welcome. For additional information and/or
directions, please contact:
Chairman Moye Graham 803-478-7277
Secretary/ Treasurer June Brailsford 803-478-8716
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.