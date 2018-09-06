CCGOP slated to meet September 13

Clarendon County Republican Party Meeting

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church

2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261)

Manning, SC 29102

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Supper at 6:30 pm Served by the ladies of the church, donations

accepted.

Speakers at 7:00 pm

Richard Eckstrom, Comptroller General of South Carolina

Gerhard Gressmann, Candidate for the US Sixth Congressional

District

Stephanie Rawlinson, Pee Dee Victory Office Director

Everyone is welcome. For additional information and/or

directions, please contact:

Chairman Moye Graham 803-478-7277

Secretary/ Treasurer June Brailsford 803-478-8716