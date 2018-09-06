Adona Kaye Craft Joseph

Adona Kaye Craft Joseph, 67, wife of George Louis Joseph, died Thursday, September 6, 2018, at her residence.

Born January 4, 1951, in Miami, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Billy Joe Craft, Sr. and the late Jewel Smoak Craft. She was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; two sons, George Micah Joseph of Dublin, Georgia and Collin Mitchell Joseph (Kristina) of Timmonsville; a sister, Ramona Johnson (Bill) of Georgetown; three grandchildren, Garrett, Julie Kaye and Gabriel; and Cade a grandchild due in October.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Billy Joe Craft, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with the Rev. Esta Gilley officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Gary Cooper, Jr., Freddie Clark, Jordan Davis, Duke Craft, Roderick Brown II and Brandon Jackson.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1546 Loblolly Drive, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1891 Oak Grove Church Road, Manning, SC 29102.