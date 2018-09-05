Sen. Scott to host event honoring SC’s women veterans

The office of Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is excited to announce he will be hosting an event to recognize and honor the contributions of South Carolina’s women veterans this upcoming Veterans Day weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, November 10, at the First Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. Sen. Scott looks forward to announcing an exciting keynote speaker in the coming weeks, as well as more event details. Each veteran attendee will receive a Senatorial Certificate of Appreciation and a lapel pin in commemoration of their service. “This Veteran’s Day weekend, we want to take the time to say thank you to the women veterans who selflessly sacrificed to defend our nation,” said Sen. Scott. “Nearly 2 million women have served this nation in our armed forces, and we are eternally grateful for all of their efforts on behalf of this country and the American people.” Women veterans make up almost 2 million of our country’s 22 million veterans and that number is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. With South Carolina being home to over 43,000 of those veterans, Sen. Scott wanted to honor the women who have served our country and recognize them specifically this Veteran’s Day weekend. Not only have they served with duty, honor and courage, but they have overcome great obstacles to become some of our country’s finest heroes. Sen. Scott has hosted similar events for our veterans since being elected to federal office, including a World War II honor ceremony in 2012, Korean War events in 2013, a Vietnam War event in 2014, and a Desert Storm and Desert Shield events in 2016. You can watch Sen. Scott speak about the event here, and hear his audio PSAs here and here.The video and audio PSAs may be used for public consumption. Veterans and family members interested in attending may register at www. scott.senate.gov/veteransrsvp.



Interested press may RSVP to scott_press@scott.senate.gov.