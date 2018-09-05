Scott’s Branch awarded grant for Middle and High School football programs
by Manning Live | September 5, 2018 9:31 pm
Scott’s Branch Middle/High School has been awarded a grant for their middle school football program. Sports equipment manufacturer Riddell awarded the school the $10,000 Smarter Football Grant, which emphasizes players becoming smarter about their health and safety. Peyton Manning congratulates Scott’s Branch on Riddell’s behalf. Read the Manning Times on September 13 for the full story.
