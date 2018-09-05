Democratic Party meeting postponed

The Clarendon County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting for tomorrow, Thursday, September 6, 2018 has been postponed until Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00pm at Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road, Summerton, SC.

We will be discussing the “Adopting the Precinct” initiative, Getting Out the Vote and Voter Registration Drives for the November 6th General Election and other important issues on September 20th.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Thanks,

Patricia Pringle

Clarendon Democratic Party Chair

patriciapringle@icloud.com

803-473-8393

——————————