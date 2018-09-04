Jackie Owens Hodge

Jackie Owens Hodge, 87, husband of Joyce Turner Hodge, died Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born March 1, 1931, in Florence, he was a son of the late Olden Levent Hodge and the late Lillie Mae Stukes Hodge. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Santee Baptist Church, where he served as a former Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Steve Lewis Hodge of Manning; a sister, Betty Finley; and a niece, Linda Cumbuss (Jim), both of Florence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jack O. Hodge, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Joel Rhyner officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Florence.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Santee Baptist Church, 12960 Highway 260, Manning, SC 29102.