Finn is looking for his forever home

“Finn” is a 2 year old black and tan, male, Border Collie mix. He is current on all of his vaccinations, but tested positive for heartworms. He will need to continue heartworm treatments once adopted. Finn is waiting to be neutered, but will be ready to go after September 11th. He is full of energy and loves to play! Finn is a loving boy, who will come right up to you. He just wants to be shown attention and will lick you plenty to show his appreciation! If you are interested in this lovable boy, you can get pre-approved to adopt Finn by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.