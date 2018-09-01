Lacey is available for adoption

Last Updated: September 2, 2018 at 9:01 am

“Lacey” is a 4 month old grey tabby, with orange markings, Female Domestic Short Hair Kitten. She has unusual marking, big ears, and a long tail, making her a unique and adorable kitten! Lacey is full of energy, but also very cuddly! Lacey currently weighs around 3 pounds. She is current on all of her age appropriate shots and has been spayed. Please stop by the shelter to see this playful and loving little girl! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption special for all of our cats!