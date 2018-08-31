Loma Elizabeth Thigpen Pack

ALCOLU – Loma Elizabeth Thigpen Pack, 96, widow of George W. Pack, Jr., died Thursday, August 30, 2018, at NHC of Sumter.

Born April 18, 1922, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Jackson Thigpen and the late Annie Corrie Gladden Thigpen. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Alcolu.

She is survived by a son, Bobby G. Pack, Sr. (Geraldine) of Manning; three grandchildren, Robbie Pack (Monica) of Alcolu, Sheila Ayers (Mark) of Sumter and Donna Hodge (Cecil) of Manning; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Pack, Bryceson Pack and Tony Ayers (Amanda); and a great-great grandchild, Connor Ayers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Ardis and Iola Amerson; and a brother, Arthur Thigpen.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Alcolu.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements