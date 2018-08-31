Final:Scott’s Branch Football
by Jesse Surette | August 31, 2018 10:20 pm
Coming off of a week two victory, the Eagles fell to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0-28 in week three of the regular season. Scott’s Branch overall record now stands at 1-2.
