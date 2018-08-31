Accident victim identified

Last Updated: August 31, 2018 at 4:43 pm

A 73-year-old Pinewood man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident at Alex Harvin Highway and Rev. J.W. Carter Road, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

The Clarendon County Fire Department responded to the scene along with Clarendon County EMS.

Steven Spann, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to McLeod Clarendon by ambulance where he died at 2:02 p.m., Mock said.

“The accident happened at 12:40 p.m.,” Mock added. “Mr. Spann was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital from chest trauma less than two hours later.”

Contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol for information concerning the accident.