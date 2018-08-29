Frances Elizabeth Corbett Baird

Frances Elizabeth Corbett Baird, 90, widow of Darwin Wilbern Baird, died Monday, August 27, 2018, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, of a broken heart.

Born February 15, 1928, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late John Dudley Corbett and the late Frances Iola Jones Corbett Inman. She retired from Citizens & Southern National Bank in Sumter and then was employed by the Bank of Clarendon until she permanently retired. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church and the Margaret Jones Gamble Sunday school class.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra Sottile (Mike Dixon) of Charleston; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, infant Eddie Allen Baird, Dane Edward Baird and William Donald Baird; a granddaughter, Kristen Leigh Sottile Graf; a brother, David Edward Corbett; and three sisters, Lula C. Geddings, Ruby C. Pinckney and Helen C. Babb; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Betts Baird.

A graveside service for Frances & Will will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Andrew officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the residence, 1682 Heritage Drive, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org