Free workshop open to the public

In advance of the upcoming job fair at F.E. DuBose Career Center, Clarendon County Adult Education is hosting a Career Workshop on Thursday, September 6 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public. Staff members from Adult Education, Central Carolina Technical College, and SC Works will help participants with resume and interview tips plus Job Fair 101 information. Please contact Lisa Justice at 803-473-2531, ext 611 if you are interested in attending.