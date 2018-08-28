Fatality victim identified

SUMMERTON – A 32-year-old Manning woman died Tuesday morning from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident earlier in the day, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

“Allison Billups was transported to McLeod Clarendon by ambulance and then transferred to a hospital in Florence where she died from a head injury,” Mock said Tuesday afternoon.

Details on the wreck can be obtained from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.