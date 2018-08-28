Billie Jo Dorman Swann

Billie Jo Dorman Swann, 55, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Born February 13, 1963, in Prentiss, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Billy Joe Swann and the late Shirley Nell Williams Swann. She was a retired registered nurse with Trident Medical Center.

She is survived by four siblings, Lewis Swann and Wanda Guyer, both of Manning, Barbara McCarthy Swann of Brookhaven, Mississippi and George Swann of Manning; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Clarendon Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kevin Cribb officiating.