Randolph Lee “Randy” Garrett Jr.

Randolph Lee “Randy” Garrett Jr., 64, widower of Barbara Brock Garrett, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born May 25, 1954, in Moncks Corner, he was a son of the late Randolph Lee Garrett Sr. and the late Ada Jean Wiles Garrett. He was a former chief of police for the city of Manning and the former sheriff of Clarendon County.

He is survived by three daughters, Lamonda Sweat of Manning, Christina Garrett of Florence and Brittney Garrett of Summerville; two grandchildren, Dori Sweat and Jake Sweat; two brothers, Adam Carroll of Eutawville and Randy Lee Garrett III (Melissa) of Holly Hill; a sister, Jo Ann Buchanan (Charles) of Bakersville, North Carolina; and a stepmother, Betty Garrett of Holly Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Weldon Auditorium, with the Rev. Jessie Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include the South Carolina Highway Patrol Honor Guard.

Honorary pallbearers will include his numerous brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 2193 Lake Shore Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to The Inv. Holmes N. Smith, Jr. Foundation Inc., www.sites.google.com/view/invhnsmithfoundation.

