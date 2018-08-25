Darwin Wilbern “Will” Baird

Darwin Wilbern “Will” Baird, 94, husband of Frances Elizabeth Corbett Baird, died Friday, August 24, 2018, at NHC of Charleston.

Born September 13, 1923, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Raleigh Lorraine Baird and the late Ethel Corbett Baird. During WWII, he served with the US Naval Air Force until December 1945. Will had a career in the insurance business that lasted 28 years with Public Savings Life Insurance Company of Charleston, where he served as vice president of the agency and district manager. After retiring from PSL, he loved playing golf and played until his health prevented. He held many close friends among the golfers. He was a member of Manning United Methodist Church and the Margaret Jones Gamble Sunday school class.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a daughter, Debra Sottile (Mike Dixon) of Charleston; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Lila Wingard of Turbeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, infant Eddie Allen Baird, Dane Edward Baird and William Donald Baird; a granddaughter, Kristen Leigh Sottile Graf; and four brothers, Clyde Baird, Herman Baird, Mark Baird and Cecil Baird.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Andrew officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at the residence, 1682 Heritage Drive, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org