Margaret Foxworth Kirven

SUMMERTON – Margaret Foxworth Kirven, 96, widow of Hoyt Eric Kirven, Jr., died Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Summerton.

Born January 15, 1922, in Darlington, she was a daughter of the late John William Foxworth, Sr. and the late Mary Jane Holloman Foxworth. She was a member of the Pink Dogwood Garden Club, the Summerton Lions Club, Pinewood American Legion Auxiliary Post, American Red Cross volunteer and the Palmetto Club. She was a USC Silver Spur Donor and a dedicated Gamecock fan for over 50 years. She was Style Maker of the Year in 1976. She taught Sunbeams and GA Girls Auxiliary at Pinewood Baptist Church. She was a member of the Clarendon County Republican Party and St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Summerton. She took great joy in helping other people.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jane Olivia Martin of Columbia and Arvilla Ann Kirven Sanders (Sonny) of Summerton; two grandsons, Joseph Hubert Wood III (Chase) of Charleston and Chadwick Kirven Wood (Lauren) of Asheville, North Carolina; two step grandsons, Rhett Sanders (Lisa) of Murrells Inlet and Kevin Sanders of Lexington; four great granddaughters, Elizabeth Wood, Alice Wood and Caroline Wood, all of Asheville, North Carolina and Catie Wood of Charleston; a great grandson, Hubert Wood of Charleston; two step great grandchildren, Peyton Sanders and Hampton Sanders, both of Murrells Inlet; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church with the Rev. Denman Isgett officiating.

Pallbearers will be Fraser Almond, Tommy Benton, Bo King, Gantt Sawyer, David Goldsmith and Larry Kirven.

Honorary pallbearers will be Susan Foxworth, Ann Fitzpatrick, V.J. Shealy and J.H. Wood, Jr.

Entombment services at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia will be private.

The family will receive friends at the home of Sonny & Ann Sanders, 1438 Ralph Bell Road, Summerton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Matthias Episcopal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 336, Summerton, SC 29148, or to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements