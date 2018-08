Warrants issued for Breanna Nicole Hodge

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Breanna Nicole Hodge. Hodge is a 19-year-old female and resides at 13 Catie Ct. Sumter, SC 29154.. Mrs. Hodge has outstanding warrants for Petit Larceny. If you have any information pertaining to her whereabouts, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.