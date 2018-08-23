Manning native named to elite group

Last Updated: August 23, 2018 at 4:41 pm

Glenn Wells has been named a member of the 2018 Executive Council of New York Life Insurance Company, with 2018 being his fifth year qualifying.

Members of the Executive Council are among the most successful of New York Life’s elite sales force of 12,000 licensed agents, according to a release from the Fortune 100 company, which was founded in 1845.

Wells has worked with New York Life’s Greater South Carolina General Office since 2012 as both an agent with New York Life Insurance Company and as a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), a licenses insurance agency.

New York Life Insurance Company is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States, according to Fortune magazine, and is one of the largest life insurers in the world. All four of the major credit rating agencies – A.M. Best, Fitch, Moody’s Investors Service and Standard and Poor’s – have given the company the highest possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life insurer.

Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, fixed annuities, income annuities, variable annuities, mutual funds, and long-term care insurance. New York Life Investments provides institutional asset management.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

A proud, lifelong resident of the Manning community, Wells is happily married to his wife, Linsy Wells. The couple attends Manning United Methodist Church, serving on various committees there. Wells is also a member of the Summerton Rotary Club. Glenn’s local office is downtown Manning at 106 West Boyce St. and can be reached at (803) 433-5433.