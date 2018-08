Call the Sheriff’s office is you see this trailer

PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THIS BLACK STOLEN TRAILER, WITH A 15KW GENERATOR AND A BLACK GAS TANK. THE GAS TANK IS CURRENTLY MOUNTED ON THE BOTTOM OF THE GENERATOR AND THE TRAILER HAS TWO BLACK AXLES. THE TRAILER WAS STOLEN THIS PAST WEEKEND FROM HWY 301 NEAR ST. PAUL ROAD, WHERE AAA WELL DRILLING WAS OPERATING. PLEASE CONTACT THE CLARENDON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION TO IT’S WHEREABOUTS. 803-435-4414.