Be on the look out for Brandon Lee Parker
by Submitted via Facebook | August 23, 2018 4:40 pm
Last Updated: August 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Brandon Lee Parker. Parker is a 26-year-old male and resides at 3681 Susan St. Sumter, SC 29154.. Mr. Parker has outstanding warrants for Petit Larceny. If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803)435-4414.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.