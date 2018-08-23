Be on the look out for Brandon Lee Parker

Last Updated: August 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Brandon Lee Parker. Parker is a 26-year-old male and resides at 3681 Susan St. Sumter, SC 29154.. Mr. Parker has outstanding warrants for Petit Larceny. If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803)435-4414.