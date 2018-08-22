Woodrow Wilson Therrell, Jr.

Woodrow Wilson Therrell, Jr., 72, husband of Wilma Jean DuBose Therrell, died Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at the WJB Dorn VA Medical Center.

Born May 4, 1946, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Therrell, Sr. and the late Lynwood Holladay Therrell. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Woodmen of the World and Home Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; a son, Woodrow Wilson “Will” Therrell III (Meredith); a daughter, Faith Therrell; two granddaughters, Lindsey Therrell and Kayla Therrell; a brother, Marion Therrell (Debby); and a sister, Mary Virginia Lloyd, all of Manning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. William M. Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Holladay Family Cemetery in Manning.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his son, 2227 Connor Road, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org