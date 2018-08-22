Garden Center Robbery Suspect

Last Updated: August 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm



This subject entered through the garden center entrance at 4:46 pm alone. Subject went and purchased a bag of charcoal but did not go back to the car. Subject stayed on the patio talking on his phone and when he saw the associate leave the register to help another customer he immediately come back in with the buggy and removed the entire drawer and placed it in the buggy then put the bag of charcoal on top of the register drawer. Subject left out at 4:56. Subject backed out and left the parking lot without further incident.