Shelby J. Driggers Floyd

ALCOLU – Shelby J. Driggers Floyd, 78, widow of Delbert Floyd, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at her home.

Born September 29, 1939, in Olanta, she was a daughter of the late Jackson Johnson “Bubby” Driggers and the late Luegenia Josephine Mims Driggers. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church in New Zion.

She is survived by three sons, Terry Floyd (Rachel) of Summerton, Delbert Floyd, Jr. (Portia) of Manning and Randy Floyd (Martha) of St. Stephen; six daughters, May Dell Floyd (Ronald) of Moncure, North Carolina, Reita Burnes (Billy) of Lexington, Debbie Brogden (Steve) of Florence, Donna Welch (Lanair) of Turbeville, Daffie Hardy (Buck) and Sandra Cantey (Ray), both of Manning; two sisters, Belvadeen Kirby (Ronald) of Cades and Bobbie Jean Emery of Lexington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at New Hope Christian Church with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the residence, 3650 Alderman Camp Road, Alcolu.