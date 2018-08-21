Samuels-Cooper re-filed to run for coroner

Filing is officially closed for the special election held for Clarendon County Coroner. Current coroner Bucky Mock filed on August 14, the day filings were open. However, LaNette Samuels-Cooper was in St. Louis attending the one-week course on Medicolegal Death Investigation.

Tuesday morning, Samuels-Cooper filed an appeal with the South Carolina Court of Appeals. This court has passed the case up to the South Carolina Supreme court, which has original jurisdiction on election matters.

Samuels-Cooper then re-filed to run for coroner at 11:57 a.m. at the Clarendon County Voter Registration office.

“I’m filing again and looking forward to victory,” said Samuels-Cooper.

However, the question remains as to whether she will again be certified to run for the office.

“By law, we have to accept her application,” said Clarendon County Voter Registration & Elections Board Executive Director Shirley Black-Oliver.

Trav Robinson, Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, stated the state Democratic Party had not yet received any official notification from the county, making it premature for him to comment on the situation with any degree of accuracy. However, he did state that he had spoken with the Party’s attorneys.

“I’ve asked them three very specific questions as it relates to the judge’s ruling, as it relates to the current matter before the Supreme Court, and as it relates to another matter as to whether or not the Chairman of the Democratic Party has the right to not certify a candidate. Once confer with our attorneys, we will make a decision based in law, not emotion. We will make a decision based on fact, not any type of conjecture,” said Robinson.

According to South Carolina Elections Commission Director of Public Information and Training Chris Whitmire, the Elections Commission was aware Samuels-Cooper had re-filed but was not yet aware of the appeal.

Whitmire states the next step is for the South Carolina Democratic Party to certify or not certify the candidates, which will determine whether or not the special primary is held. The South Carolina Elections Commission is not involved in this process. However, he confirmed the appeal will not delay the special primary, should Samuels-Cooper be certified again.

“The show goes on until we’re told by a court that the show stops,” said Whitmire.