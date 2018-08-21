Read Your Way to the Big Game

The South Carolina Department of Education announced the start of the 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game Contest today. The Read Your Way to the Big Game Contest is an annual reading event open to students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade in public, private, and home schools that encourages reading and literacy proficiency.

A child’s ability to read is a critical predictor of educational and lifelong success. Help establish a strong literacy foundation for your child and support South Carolina & Clemson’s championship traditions by participating in the South Carolina Department of Education’s Read Your Way to the Big Game contest.

Allpre-kindergarten through eighth-grade studentswho read six books will qualify to win tickets to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game on November 24. Once students have completed their readings, they should turn in the list of books read to their teacher. Winners will receivefour tickets and pre-game sideline passesto the Clemson vs. South Carolina game.

Schools with at least 70% student participation will be entered to win one of two $2,000 school library grants.Five participating teachers will be randomly selected to win $500 for their classroom. One teacher and/or school library media specialist who has the best decorated bulletin board, wall or door will win $500 and one teacher and/or media specialist who wins the Read Your Way to the Big Game video contest will be awarded $500.