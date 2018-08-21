Central Carolina Technical College names Lara Kolb as Clarendon County’s Director of Adult Education

Central Carolina Technical College has selected Lara Kolb to serve as Clarendon County’s Director of Adult Education at the F.E. DuBose Campus, effective July 30, 2018.“I am excited for the opportunity to reconnect and serve the students and families of Clarendon County,” says Lara.

Ms. Kolb is a school administrator with over 25 years in classroom and leadership experience in education. She is a native of Sumter, South Carolina and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Columbia College. While teaching high school at various locations in South Carolina, Illinois, Hawaii and Virginia, she earned a master’s degree in Adult Education from the University of Phoenix in Arizona as well as a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from George Mason University in Virginia. She is presently enrolled in the Doctor of Education in Education Leadership and Policy at Walden University. Outside of her career, she continues her role as an advocate for children. While in Virginia, she also volunteered her time with Special Olympics and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwestern Virginia. Ms. Kolb resides in Manning, awaiting the arrival of her husband Robert and their four children – Gigi, Wylie, Abby and Corby, who currently reside in Virginia.