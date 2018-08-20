McLeod Health Clarendon awarded accreditation from COLA

Last Updated: August 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

McLeod Health Clarendon is proud to announce the recent completion of its biannual lab certification survey by the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA). Accreditation by COLA is given to laboratories that utilize proficient testing mechanisms, implement rigid standards for day-to-day operations and pass a rigorous survey performed on-site that establishes the utmost in patient care.

Receiving accreditation by COLA allows us to improve our clinical laboratory and ensure that our implemented systems and test results remain at the highest standard,” said Charles Baker, Director of Laboratory Services at McLeod Health Clarendon. “By voluntarily monitoring and updating how our laboratory is run, we maintain the ability to provide the most accurate and reliable care for our patients.”

Founded in 1988, COLA is a physician-directed organization whose purpose is to promote excellence in laboratory medicine and patient care through a program of voluntary education, consultation and accreditation. McLeod Health Clarendon has earned COLA accreditation as a result of a long-term commitment to meet specific criteria and provide quality service to their patients.

At McLeod Health Clarendon, we strive to provide our patients with the best laboratory testing and results possible,” said Rachel Gainey, administrator of McLeod Health Clarendon. “Patient care is our priority and being accredited by COLA allows our patients to rest assured they’re receiving the best care.”