From The family of Hezekiah Gibson

Words cannot expressed the heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to all expressions of love, special acts of kindness, compassion, and condolences extended to our family during the loss of our loved one. May the light of God surround you, the love of God enfold you, the power of God protect you and the presence of God watch over each of you. Through the help and comfort of God and friends like you, our sorrows have been easier to bear.

Frances Gibson and The Gibson Family