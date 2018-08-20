Fernando is looking for his forever home

Last Updated: August 21, 2018 at 9:24 am

“Fernando” is a 2 year old tan and white, male Chihuahua. He currently weighs around 5 pounds. Fernando has had his age appropriate shots and been neutered. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he is very sweet and loving. Fernando will bark to get your attention, but as soon as you start petting him, he will stop barking, and be your biggest fan. Fernando is a great lap dog, but he also has lots of energy and loves to run around. If you are interested in a sweet, smaller dog with lots of energy, you can get pre-approved by going to our website, www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and filling out an adoption application.