Don’t forget back-to-school immunizations

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of vaccines and he part they play in our lifelong health. Although the observance is intended to educate about immunizations for all ages, it coincides with the month our children go back to school.

For many, back-to-school means shopping for school clothes for ever-growing children, school supplies, snacks, lunchboxes and more. It is equally important that immunizations are taken into consideration.

Each year, health departments see a spike in children’s immunizations just before school starts, as these vaccinations are often left until the last minute. Parents can forget these important steps, sometimes until they’re pointed out by school staff during the back-to-school process.

Required immunizations for the state of South Carolina include diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP); Tdap booster, which is sometimes grouped in with the DTP vaccine; rubeola, rubella and mumps; polio; hepatitis B and varicella. The state has a list of these requirements, as well as the ages they’re required, at http://www.scdhec.gov/Health/docs/Vaccine/School%20Attendance.pdf.

If in doubt, discuss the vaccination records and dates with your child’s doctor or with the health department to ensure your child meets the school’s requirements for enrollment and attendance. If any immunizations have changed since your child was last in school, have your doctor or the health department print a current record of immunizations for you to present to the school.

Just moved to the area and don’t have the current records on hand? The state can issue a special exemption for 30 days to allow you to have records sent from your previous school or your child’s previous doctor.

These immunizations help ensure the safety and health of all the children in the school, lowering the risk of these illnesses sweeping through the student body and sickening Clarendon County children. During these last few days of summer vacation, double check to make sure your child is fully ready to return to school, immunizations and all.