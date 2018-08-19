New opportunity for F.E. Dubose students

A new program will begin at Central Carolina University which will directly benefit Clarendon County students. Under the 2017 Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program administered by the Rural Utilities Service, Central Carolina will begin the Central Carolina Connect project.

Using videoconferencing, students at the Clarendon, Kershaw and Lee campuses will work directly with educators at the main campus in Sumter. Students will be able to participate from their local campuses, allowing dual enrollment students and adult continuing education students the ability to join the project.

“The RUS Grant and the technology it provides will help Central Carolina reach more people and change more lives through education. The College may have received a finite amount of funds, but what we can accomplish and what it will mean to the people and communities we serve is immeasurable,” said F.E. Dubose Dean of Learning Resources and Planning Nancy Bishop.

Through this project, a new career program is now offered at the F.E. Dubose campus. Although not yet available for dual enrollment students, the Patient Care Technician (PCT) program will offer full-time students the ability to gain the skills and knowledge to gain entry-level employment in healthcare. These skills will include basic technology skills, communication skills, professional behaviors and cardiac monitoring skills, as well as skills as nursing assistants or phlebotomists.

Students would begin the one-year program in the fall, finishing in the summer after three semesters, with multiple opportunities for certifications. During the first semester, basic nursing skills, such as medical terminology, ethics and law, are learned. Students are then eligible to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Examination, after which they can be listed on the South Carolina Nurse Aide Registry and are qualified for Certified Nursing Aide jobs.

During the second semester, students learn healthcare computer skills and phlebotomy skills, as well as basic anatomy and physiology. They may then take the Certification of Plebotomy Technician – PBT (American Society for Clinical Pathology) examination and/or the Registered Plebotomy Technician – RPT (American Medical Technologists) exam.

In the final semester, students learn basic cardiac monitoring and performance of electrocardiograms, becoming eligible to take the EKG Technician Certificate exam from the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). They are also counseled regarding health careers available to them.

After successful completion of all three semesters, a student may take the National Certification exam for Patient Care Technicians (PCT) from the NHA.

The PCT program will differ in length and in academic demands. The nursing track will be much longer and will require more from students. Unlike the nursing track, where students receive an Associate Degree in Applied Science – Nursing, PCT students will receive certifications. However, job opportunities will be available for those on the PCT track.