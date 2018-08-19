Early morning house fire in Manning

The Manning Fire Department responded to a house fire 112 Hillcrest Street at 4:09 a.m. Fire trucks were on the scene by 4:12. Firefighters swept the interior for inhabitants as flames shot out of the roof.

No one was home, although the owner, Brandon Jackson, was notified. He had been visiting family overnight and arrived at the scene while the fire department fought the fire.

The Clarendon County Fire Department responded to the request for aid and assisted in fighting the blaze. It took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. According to Manning Fire Chief Mitch McElveen, the structure sustained a great deal of interior smoke and heat damage, and the roof structure is mostly gone.

At this time, McElveen estimates around 50 percent loss. However, there were no injuries to inhabitants or firefighters.

“The origin was somewhere in the attic,” said McElveen. “We will be investigating the exact origin and cause of the fire later today.”