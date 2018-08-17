Severe weather warning in effect for Clarendon County from the National Weather Service

At 833 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Reevesville to 6 miles northeast of Smoaks, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, up to penny sized hail andlocalized minor flooding. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants,trees and crop is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Localized, minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is also possible. Some locations in the path of these storms include... Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Santee, Turbeville,Pinewood, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance and Shiloh.