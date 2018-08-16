Sincerely, Cindy

Last Updated: August 16, 2018 at 3:16 pm

I recently attended a retreat where the icebreaker activity was to make a small booklet that included specific information about yourself that would help others get to know you on a more personal level. The front of the booklet contained the name of your favorite song, the front inside page told where you grew up, your birth city, your first few jobs and your career path. The back inside page you were to illustrate your family and the back page was used to illustrate what you plan to do in retirement.

Well, I was in a quandary with the first page because who has ONE favorite song? The inside front cover was a piece of cake because all I had to do was state the facts, no opinions involved. The last two pages were pure torture because I cannot draw. Not even a recognizable stick figure and I had to draw fifteen of these unrecognizable figures. I was thankful my elbow partner recognized that if the stick figure thing had a triangle near the bottom, it must have represented a skirt which meant female. That was the only way he knew that eight of these family members were female. I finally had to interpret the back page illustrations. I felt sorry for him but he was a trooper and his interpretations were much more entertaining than what I meant them to be. But, I digress …

I was not the only one who had trouble with choosing one favorite song as questions came up, well, do you mean my favorite gospel song or my favorite pop song or my favorite jazz song or my favorite hip-hop song or my favorite country song or my favorite song from a musical or my favorite rock song or my favorite elevator song or just what? I was going to take it to the next level and inquire if she specifically wanted a favorite solo artist, or duet or group but it was clear she was beginning to wish she had chosen a different ice breaker activity so I refrained from further questions and instead focused on the current question at hand. Just what IS my favorite song? My mind reverted to childhood favorites that my elementary school age friends and I sang at the top of our lungs using a real fake microphone at slumber parties in the basement of my best friend’s house … songs like Dizzy and Sugar, Sugar … fun songs but not ones that qualify as all time favorites. So, let’s move onto the 70’s that were my middle and high school and very early college years. This was the hay day era for the Jackson 5, The Osmonds, The Beatles, Smokey Robinson, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Bee Gees, Barry Manilow, The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Wonder, The Doobie Brothers, Tony Orlando & Dawn, The Eagles, John Denver, Diana Ross, Barbara Streisand, Cher, James Taylor, Glen Campbell, ABBA, Hall & Oates, Rod Stewart, Donna Summer, The Commodores, KC and the Sunshine Band and many more. Now, how in tarnation do you chose a favorite song from that era? Well, as it turns out I love songs that tell a story. Some of my favorite artists are storytellers like Gordon Lightfoot and Harry Chapin. Obviously I didn’t have all this thought time then so I wrote down two that immediately came to mind that bring me to tears each time I hear them on the radio… “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” by Patty Loveless and “Teddy Bear” by Rod Sovine. It wasn’t until we were going over our answers that I realized I didn’t follow directions to name my favorite song. A simple directive that I managed to mess up. A song meant one or the other. Oh well … As favorite songs were shared by a few participants I began to see the relevance of the entire booklet activity in general but the song selections in particular. I think I would use this activity in the future at a training but I would add one more component to page two. Name your favorite cartoon. Mine is The Far Side. That should be self-explanatory. Sincerely, Cindy