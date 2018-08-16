Duckfest is just around the corner

Last Updated: August 16, 2018 at 2:56 pm

The third annual Duckfest will kick off in 23 days with the first Miss Duckfest Pageant scheduled for September 8. The event will be held at the Cultural Arts Center in Summerton. Registration will be from noon until 1 p.m. and the competition will begin at 2 p.m. All applications must be received by 8 p.m., August 31. No exceptions will be made. The entry fee is $80 and the pageant will include 12 age divisions with two for boys and 10 for girls. Attire for all girls will be pageant dress and boys attire is their best duck hunting outfit.