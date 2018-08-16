Catherine Strickland, RN semi-retires

Director Shelton L. Hughes, Jr presented Strickland with a card, framed picture and plaque in honor of her service to the center during a department staff meeting.

Catherine Strickland, RN was recognized yesterday by the staff of Clarendon County Detention Center for her service as a loyal and dedicated professional inmate healthcare provider from May 2009 through July 2018. Nurse Strickland served as their full-time health services administrator and head nurse.