Southern Current launching new solar projects in Clarendon County

Southern Current, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, is expanding its solar farm portfolio with three new solar facilities in Clarendon County. The company manages projects from site selection and origination through construction and operation. The company is projected to invest approximately $10 million in these new projects.

Two of the three projects will be located outside of Summerton and the third outside of Manning. These three facilities combined will generate six megawatts of solar energy.

Southern Current Chief Development Officer Paul Fleury states that “Southern Current is thrilled to make these clean energy investments in Clarendon County. These projects are the culmination of strong partnerships with our landowners, county council, the economic development team and all our consultants.”

Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart said, “We welcome this clean, sustainable and affordable green energy investment by Southern Current and wish them many years of success.”