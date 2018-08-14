Mock re-files to run for Coroner

Mock fills out his application to run for coroner with Clarendon County Voter Registration & Elections Board Executive Director Shirley Black-Oliver and Deputy Director Princess Lang looking on

Bucky Mock filed today at 1:04 p.m. for the special election for Clarendon County Coroner. Should he remain unopposed by August 21 when filing closes, there will be no election. Mock will automatically be placed on November’s ballot.

As it is a special election, and as there were no Republican candidates for coroner in the June primary, the election is open to candidates of both parties. Anyone may come vote, should there be more than one candidate in either party.

“I’m glad we’re making progress,” said Mock, although he is unaware at this time whether there will be others who wish to run for the position.

Patricia Pringle, Chairperson of the Clarendon County Democratic Party, stated she is also unaware at this time if there will be another Democratic candidate who will run.