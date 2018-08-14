LMA students volunteer at McLeod Health Clarendon

Pictured at their recognition dinner is William Buyck, Breanna Boykin, Mary Louise Kinlaw, Elizabeth McInnis, Ava Ambroggio, Nilu Patel, and Gabe Richburg.

Seven students from Laurence Manning Academy spent their summer volunteering at McLeod Health Clarendon. Students ranging in age from 14 to 17, under the direction of Ms. Stacy Mosier, worked in all areas of the hospital gaining valuable knowledge of patient care while giving back to their community. The seven student volunteers logged a total of 509 hours. We are very proud of our students and their willingness to serve.