August meeting of the Clarendon County Democratic Party

Executive Committee Person for Summerton 1 Jim Darby makes strong suggestions for handling recent issues within the Democratic Party's election process

At the August 2 Clarendon County Democratic Meeting, South Carolina District 64 Representative Robert Ridgeway, and South Carolina District 36 Senator Kevin Johnson gave legislative updates.

Ridgeway informed the party that base student costs and starting teacher salaries had both been raised. He also stated between $11.9 and $19 Million in unclaimed lottery funds were going toward the purchase of new school busses. $15 Million would be earmarked for school facility upgrades. $2 Million will go toward school resource officers for districts who do not have them already.

Ridgeway confirmed that they do not know yet how much of the funding will funnel into Clarendon County at this time, but they will keep residents informed as the information becomes available. He thinks it may be after September when they finish addressing the Governor’s vetoes to the budget.

There were law enacted regarding schools as well. There will be a referendum on the November ballot to decide whether the state Superintendent of Education will be elected or appointed. They have also changed the schedule for fire drills to safety drills. There will now be two fire drills, two earthquake drills and two active shooter drills each year.

Any students who participate in marching band will be given P.E. credit under certain circumstances, and the schools will now also include opioid abuse instruction in the health classes.

Teachers who retire will now be allowed to maintain certification with fewer mandatory updates for the purpose of substitute teaching. This will keep qualified teachers in the system.

Johnson spoke next, confirming they would go back in September to address the Governor’s budget vetoes, deciding whether to accept or override the vetoes. He stated going back in September was not how they had previously done it, but they felt it was a better process, letting them start the new term with a clear plate.

He also offered his opinion on the Superintendent of Education question. He feels it would be better to have the Superintendent elected, as officials are sometimes appointed who do not have a full understanding of the position and what it entails. They have also set qualifications for Superintendent, so if it becomes an appointed position, the person must meet these qualifications.

Johnson said education and healthcare takes up two thirds of the general fund dollars, which is the portion of the state budget the legislature controls. This is money brought in through tax dollars and usually equals roughly $8 Billion. The federal funds and other funds, which is made up of fees and fines, make up the rest of the state budget. The total state budget is approximately $24 Billion.

He encouraged voters to come out and vote in November.

“Too many people are not voting. We need to exercise that right,” said Johnson. He expressed concerns about the low turnouts in the primaries and hopes the numbers in November’s election will be much higher.

Jim Darby, the executive committee person for Summerton 1, updated the Party and made suggestions regarding the recent issues surrounding the coroner’s race. He encouraged the Party to set up a system to better vet the candidates for positions which require qualifications and made suggestions which the Party voted upon and agreed to forward to the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Clarendon County Democratic Party Chairperson Patricia Pringle discussed Getting Out the Vote. She stated she and several officers had attended a training session in which the Party had given them guidelines for how best to bring folks to the voting booths.

Before adjournment, Pringle also addressed the situation with the coroner’s race.

“We appreciate both our Party candidates. They ran a good race. Unfortunately we are where we’re at now. We’re just asking to keep everybody in your prayers and just try to keep everybody uplifted. We hope that everybody continues to support the Party and be a part of the Democratic Party,” said Pringle.