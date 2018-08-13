Motions heard in the Coroner lawsuit

Ronnie Sabb states arguments on behalf of LaNette Samuels-Cooper

The Honorable Ferrell Cothran heard arguments Monday morning on motions filed in the case of Bucky Mock vs. LaNette Samuels-Cooper, the Clarendon County Democratic Party, the Clarendon County Board of Registration and Elections, the South Carolina Election Commission and the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The state and county Democratic parties had filed a motion that Cothran rule on their joint Motion to Dismiss, which was filed previous to Cothran’s ruling and was not addressed in the final ruling. Samuels-Cooper filed a motion which requested Cothran to reassess his decision on their original Motion to Dismiss, stating Cothran had not officially ruled what a death investigation was and had not fully considered the extent of experience Samuels-Cooper had gained while working at the Coroner’s office.

Mock filed a motion Monday morning prior to the beginning of court. Mock requests Cothran to amend his order solely on the issue of whether he failed to exhaust his administrative remedies. The motion argues that, while Cothran’s order states he may not challenge Samuels-Cooper’s qualifications to be a candidate for coroner due to his failure to exhaust administrative remedies, the Court should reconsider.

“The statute does not give the Democratic Party exclusive jurisdiction to rule on whether Samuels-Cooper meets the statutory qualifications for office. The circuit court has concurrent jurisdiction over this issue,” states the motion. It goes on to state “Mock appropriately filed a challenge to Samuels-Cooper’s statutory qualifications in circuit court, and he was not required to exhaust any administrative remedies prior to doing so.”

The motion further asserts that even if Mock failed to exhaust remedies, he was exempted from this under the futility exception. This is a generally recognized exception that arises when pursuit of a remedy would be a vain or futile act. The motion further states it would have been futile for Mock to protest to the state or county Democratic party, as he had already raised objections with both entities.

“In fact, after Mock presented the statute and his arguments as to why Ms. Samuels-Cooper was not qualified, the State Party chairman conferred with legal counsel and still certified her to appear on the ballot as a purportedly qualified candidate. Further proof that a protest would have been futile is the fact that the State Party did not disqualify Samuels-Cooper initially when the March 19, 2018 affidavit she filed to run for office was plainly defective. Instead, the State Party allowed her to file a late affidavit, in violation of state law, and certified her to appear on the ballot,” states the motion.

Mock also filed a response to Samuels-Cooper’s and the state and county Democratic parties’ motions.

In their motion, the state and county Democratic parties acknowledged their original Motion to Dismiss was “the nearly identical motion of Defendant Ms. Samuels-Cooper.” They still ask the Court to grant their motion. Mock’s response states they offered no legal reasons as to why the Court should grant the motion and dismiss the Democratic Party from the lawsuit, making the motion without merit.

Next, Mock’s response addresses Samuels-Cooper’s requests, stating the Motion to Amend her Answer, asking for laches and estoppals, had already been addressed and found moot. Mock’s response also stated Cothran had already ruled the Court did have jurisdiction to judge Samuels-Cooper’s qualifications to become coroner.

Mock’s response then discussed Samuels-Cooper’s request that Cothran address what encompasses death investigation. During the hearing Monday morning, Cothran commented on this issue.

He spoke of the fact that Samuels-Cooper cannot possibly enroll in a course which would allow her to become qualified to be coroner, as there is no “course” in which she can enroll. It doesn’t exist. The ABMDI is a certification process, not course. He further addressed what is involved in death investigation.

“It requires a determination of the manner and cause of death,” said Cothran. He asserted that the Court’s opinion is that simply assisting in the gathering of information does not constitute death investigation.

Ronnie Sabb, who represented Samuels-Cooper, argued not all information was being considered. He argued that nurses and law enforcement officers don’t determine the manner and cause of death, yet they are still qualified to run for Coroner. He felt Samuels-Cooper, who was not present but is attending her week-long course in Medicolegal Death Investigation in St. Louis, should be reconsidered and not rejected based solely on her lack of experience in determining manner and cause of death.

Samuels-Cooper also asked for an order from the Court “Staying and enjoining defendants Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections from removing Samuels-Cooper from the ballot for the general election.” Mock’s response states Samuels-Cooper offers no legal argument that would support the Court granting such drastic relief, making the request without merit.

“I am not going to enjoin. I haven’t had an injunction presented to me, and I’m not going to offer one,” said Cothran. Cothran will consider the arguments presented in court and will offer a final ruling on all motions as soon as possible.

In the mean time, based on Cothran’s statement that he will not stop them from removing Samuels-Cooper from the ballot, the Democratic Parties and the election bodies will proceed with the new election process set to begin on Tuesday at noon.

Manning Times will continue to update as more information becomes available.