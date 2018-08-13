Harold Lee Huggins

ST. MATTHEWS – Harold Lee Huggins, 61, husband of Susan Blocker Huggins, died Sunday, August 12, 2018, at his home.

Born March 21, 1957, in Manning, he was a son of the late John Huggins and the late Katherine Evans Huggins. He was a retired tree surgeon.

He is survived by his wife of St. Matthews; two daughters, Melinda Ramirez of Georgia and Bobbie Record of Oklahoma; a brother, Carl Huggins of Sumter; two granddaughters, Tonia Alvarez of Georgia and Amber Scott of Sumter; seven great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shana Cox; two sisters; and four brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. David Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org