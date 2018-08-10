Christina Darby is Summerton Rotary’s newest member

Christina Darby was formally inducted into the Summerton Rotary Club on August 9. She is flanked, left to right, by President-Nominee Rock Ouzts and President William Johnson. The Summerton Rotary Club meets each Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at St. Matthias Church located at 9 N. Duke Street in Summerton. Service projects supported by Summerton Rotary members include: Rotary Foundation (polio, malaria, clean water, scholarships, children’s health, local needs/opportunities), Boys & Girls State, Coats & Shoes Project, Duckfest and Birdfest, Camp Happy Days, Breast Cancer Awareness, Dictionary Project, Striped Bass Festival, School Supplies, CART Fund, Literacy Night, Adopt-a-Highway, and Disaster Response. For more information on Rotary, visit www.rotary.org